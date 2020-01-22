More sunshine today with seasonable temperatures, tracking another weekend storm

TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 22.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 42.

After another cold start, today will feature plenty of sunshine once again and it will be more seasonable too as highs climb close to 40 degrees this afternoon. The milder trend continues into Thursday and Friday as highs rebound back into the mid-40s for the end of the work week. Thin clouds roll in late Thursday with thickening clouds on tap Friday.

A storm will develop to our south by Friday, and could spread precipitation in as early as Friday night. At this time it appears precipitation will start out as some light rain, but as a coastal storm begins to develop that may draw just enough cold air in to support a changeover to snow for some areas on Saturday. This is most likely over the mountains and locations northwest of Harrisburg as the rain/snow line will likely sit right over our region during the day. We will be watching the guidance and the trends very closely in the next few days and will need to pay close attention to the rain/snow line. It is possible the southern tier sees only rain from this system, while areas in the northern mountains get some significant snow. Precipitation will wrap up Sunday morning before a breezy afternoon Sunday as skies clear.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara