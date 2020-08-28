More t-storms today ahead of a cold front, Laura leftovers for Saturday

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy, Stray T-Storm. Lo 74.

SATURDAY: Showers & T-Storms (Laura Leftovers). Hi 87.

We reached 96° Thursday which was one degree shy of the record high for yesterday. We are currently ranked as one of the five hottest Augusts on record and will probably finish the meteorological summer as the hottest on record. Guess what? More heat and humidity will be present today too, as Central PA continues to bake in the warm sector ahead of a cold front.

Today will climb into the 90s again with scattered t-storms likely for the afternoon and evening. It may not be quite as hot as yesterday thanks to some persistent cloud cover, but the heat and humidity are likely to trigger strong storms ahead of a cold front later today through tonight. The moisture from Laura will connect with that approaching front to bring scattered showers and more storms on Saturday. Current rain projections average between a quarter to half-inch of rain on Saturday. So while any rain is helpful at this point, it won’t to much to relieve the recent dry conditions. While severe weather isn’t likely to be widespread today or tomorrow, there could be some isolated damaging wind gusts over the next two days, so just keep your guard up and we’ll keep you informed!

Sunday and Monday feature spectacular weather with much lower humidity and afternoon highs near 80°. There is a strong signal for a front in the Mississippi Valley to bring a period of soaking rain next Tuesday into Wednesday. With the dry stretch many of us have experienced, it sure would be nice to see some rain so we will keep you posted on the details.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara