Stray showers/storms tonight and early Friday morning, drying out Friday afternoon

EVENING: Stray Showers & Storms. Very Humid. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers and Storms, Muggy. Lo 67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 83.

One round of showers pushed through the region late this morning, now we have another broken line of storms that is moving east. We could even see another round of storms around sunset as the cold front inches closer. The bottom-line is that we are not done with scattered storms yet, but there will be breaks in the rain through the evening hours. Some of the downpours will be heavy when they do pass through.

Flash flooding is a concern today along with the potential for brief, damaging winds from these storms. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 80s, while only falling to the upper 70s for the evening. Lows tonight will be in the 60s as things stay muggy.

By tomorrow, skies will gradually clear into the afternoon and it will become breezy. It will be less humid as well with highs around 80 degrees. Overall, we can expect a pleasant and dry weekend for outdoor activities. Expect lots of sun on Saturday with highs near 80 and a few more clouds Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Still, when the weekend looks dry, there’s reason to celebrate! Get outside and enjoy!

Next week will feature the return of heat and humidity and a daily chance for a pop-up t-storm. No day look like a wash though, so just more typical summer weather here in Central PA. Back to the A/C next week!

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso