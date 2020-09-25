Morning clouds and fog, warmer and more humid through Monday

TODAY: AM Clouds and Fog/Drizzle. PM Peeks of Sun & Mainly Cloudy. Hi 78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 65. Winds: Light SE.

MONDAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Stray PM Shower or Storm. Warm! Hi 83.

Today will start off as we finished Saturday with rather damp conditions. Areas of drizzle are possible along with patches of dense fog. Most of the day will be rather cloudy, but as a subtle shift in wind direction occurs this afternoon, we should see at least a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures will warm back closer to 80 degrees, and it will feel humid at times. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies again with a stray shower possible into first thing Monday.

Monday looks mainly dry but warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. As a front nears late in the day, a stray shower or storm could pop north and west of Harrisburg, but odds of getting wet Monday appear slim.

We continue to monitor the front for mid-week that could bring the most rain we’ve seen in weeks, not that it’s saying much! Latest trends are for showers to become more widespread by Tuesday afternoon and especially Tuesday night as the primary front slowly crosses the commonwealth. The second wave associated with a slow moving upper level looks to pass mainly east of the Mid-state Wednesday night. It is possible that our eastern counties see additional rain with this. Minor adjustments remain possible so be sure to check back. Cooler and drier air is poised to move in toward late-week with highs by Friday and Saturday only in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Great pumpkin patch weather!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo