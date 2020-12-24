Morning rain or snow showers followed by a mild afternoon

TODAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Milder PM. Hi 49. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning Chilly, A Few Overnight Flurries Lo 29. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds & Sun, Cooler & Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

A few rain or snow showers will cross over the mountains this morning ahead of a cold front. Sheltered valleys that dropped below freezing overnight should watch for patchy areas of freezing rain as this activity crosses through 7 or 8a. By later this morning, partial sunshine will break out and will be followed by a milder afternoon with highs pushing 50. Cooler air behind the front arrives later tonight as temperatures drop to around 30 degrees Tuesday morning. Some instability flurries or snow showers will cross overnight mainly north and west of Harrisburg.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. The weather turns active again later this week as a Gulf storm organizes and moves north, throwing plentiful moisture in our direction. A cold front will first approach from the west Thursday, bringing scattered showers with it during the afternoon. There is some uncertainty with regards to how far into the state this front will travel. If it can carry some momentum and drag cold air with it through the Mid-state, some freezing rain will be possible Friday morning as the main area of low pressure moves north. For now, the forecast will mention rain, steady at times, for New Years Day. A surge of warm air with the storm is still poised to warm us up well into the 50s for the first day of 2021.

It will be a gradual process, but cooler air moves back in by next weekend though still above normal with highs in the 40s by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo