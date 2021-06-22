Morning showers give way to slow clearing later today

TODAY: AM Showers, Slow Clearing, Much Cooler. Hi 72. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cooler. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 77.

Yesterday’s storms were primarily focused over Franklin, Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties. Several wind damage reports occurred in Franklin and Adams Counties with trees and wires down in numerous locations. Once again, it was feast or famine yesterday though. Harrisburg International Airport only reported a trace of rainfall and the yearly deficit now stands at -3.95″. There are still many areas locally that are in desperate need of rain. More widespread rain is expected today.

A front is crossing through the region this morning and will bring a steady period of light rain to the area. The showers will linger into early this afternoon before tapering and eventually exiting. This rainfall will be beneficial, but it may not be enough to help really thirsty locations. Most areas will receive around 0.25″ from today’s rain. Dewpoints will drop today making things more comfortable behind this front too. Highs will be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, in the lower 70s, thanks to the showers and clouds. Clearing skies tonight will lead to much cooler conditions with lows dipping into the lower 50s!

Wednesday and Thursday feature lots of sunshine with low humidity. Similar to last week, highs will be near 80° and lows will dip into the 50s. It will be a comfy stretch! Friday looks nice too, but it will start to get a tad warmer. The upcoming weekend will bring typical Central PA summer weather: warm days and muggy nights with stray thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara