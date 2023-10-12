TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 65.

Yesterday’s official high temperature was 70° and today will bring another 70° day despite a few clouds later. Sunshine will dominate the morning, but an elongated front stretching eastward from the Midwest will draw some clouds into the region this afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, the weather remains dry for Central PA today. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy conditions and lows around 50°. The work week wraps up tomorrow with a mostly sunny day in the mid-60s. Friday Night Football games remain dry and pleasant as well before showers develop overnight.

The weekend will be damp yet again. A low-pressure system tracks through the Commonwealth on Saturday, producing rainy and cool conditions throughout the day. Most areas will see showers arrive late Friday night and certainly by daybreak Saturday with showers and periods of steady rain into the evening. Rain amounts on Saturday will range between 0.5″ to 1.0″. This low will be along the Mid-Atlantic coast for Sunday, keeping the chances for drizzle and showers in the forecast. It will continue to be cool on Sunday and it will turn breezy too. Cool and cloudy conditions will likely continue into early next week with several days of high temperatures in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara