Most moisture moving south, patchy drizzle at times today

TODAY: Patchy Drizzle. Hi 35.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Just a few flakes fell overnight from a storm system that has pushed most of its moisture south of our region overnight. We knew this wasn’t going to be a snow-maker for the region, but even the ice threat appears very low at this point. There could still be some drizzle at times this morning, and even a few sleet pellets mixing in at times, but the overall moisture is lacking. Use caution when heading out, just in case, but travel should be fine for most areas. Cloudy with patchy drizzle will be the going forecast through the day with highs in the mid-30s.

Wednesday looks dry with some clouds and peeks of the sun as another storm scoots by to our south. The sun should return by Thursday as winds pick up behind the southern stream storm. It will also get sharply colder for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Another wintry mix event could occur by next Sunday/Monday. We’ll watch the trends and keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara