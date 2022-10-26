TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 68. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Lo 48. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: N 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

We have had a cloudy and damp start to the week, even though there hasn’t been much rain. A coastal low has been the culprit thus far and will yield to a front that will cross through Central PA today bringing more clouds and a few showers with it. That’s all after another drizzly and foggy start too. It will be mild again today ahead of this front with highs in the upper 60s. There also won’t be much rain as the front appears moisture starved. Cooler air and more sunshine gradually filter in for the end of the week with highs back in the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday. It will be slightly breezy behind the front on Thursday too.

The weekend starts off seasonable and dry with increasing clouds by Sunday. Saturday should be sunny and pleasant for outdoor plans and the weekend should remain dry. Overall, a fairly quiet weekend for Halloween activities. A look ahead to next week shows a continuing warm-up with highs in the lower to mid-60s and some showers appear likely for Halloween and Halloween night. We will continue to watch this trend for the all-important Trick-Or-Treat forecast. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara