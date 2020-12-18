Mostly cloudy and cold today

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Hi 32. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Flurries Late. Lo 26. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Flurries Early, . Hi 38.

It’s our coldest morning since mid-February with area-wide temperatures in the teens and even a few single digits! With thickening clouds, we’ll only recover to around freezing for this afternoon. An upper air disturbance will graze the area late tonight which will develop some flurries late and into Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. The chill sticks around into Sunday though with the help of a little afternoon sun, temps should rebound into the upper 30s.

It stays seasonably chilly for early next week as another weak wave brings the opportunity for light rain or snow showers Monday night into first thing Tuesday. A brief period of moderating temperatures will come for the middle of next week, but a cold front will bring our next shot at widespread rain just in time for Christmas Eve day. Behind the front, expect sharply colder air for Christmas Day with a few flurries and snow showers possible.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo