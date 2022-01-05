Mostly cloudy but milder today, some light snow for Thursday night

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Milder, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Lo 28. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Blustery. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

A weak front will pass through today making for a mostly cloudy Wednesday. Just east of our area, some freezing drizzle is possible for NE PA, The Poconos, and the Philly area. Our region will stay dry, but gray. Despite the clouds, it will be milder today with highs in the mid-40s! As the front moves through later, it will turn blustery too, especially tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s tonight along with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds ahead of some light snowfall tomorrow night. Light snow will likely develop after 8pm Thursday and continue overnight. It should wrap up early Friday morning, likely before the morning rush. Still, Friday will start off on a wintry note, as some fresh snowfall will add a chill to the air. Skies will clear and the weather turns blustery throughout Friday as well. 1-3″ seems like a good call for Thursday night’s snow. This won’t be a big storm for Central PA.

The weekend starts off chilly with a sunny Saturday and highs in the lower 30s. By Saturday night, the next system approaches from the west, bringing the chance for freezing rain Sunday morning as temperatures will start out in the 20s. This could create icy conditions, so be sure to monitor the forecast if you have any plans to travel. Early next week turns drier but colder again with highs around freezing. Certainly a taste of winter in on the way in the coming days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara