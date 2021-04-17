Mostly cloudy, cool, and a bit breezy today

TODAY: Sunshine to start, then mostly cloudy. High 58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 43. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, seasonable. High 64. Winds: W 5-15 mph

An upper-level low is leaving the New England coast this morning, but will remain close enough to keep us cool and rather cloudy today. Much like yesterday, highs will only top out in the upper 50s which is about 5 degrees below normal. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this evening, but for most, the entire weekend will be dry. More sunshine can be expected Sunday as highs rebound to near seasonable levels.

Early next week will continue the moderating trend as our flow turns more out of the south and west. This means the return of above average temps with 70 degrees at play Tuesday. However, a potent cold front will then cross Wednesday, bringing scattered rain showers with it but more noticeably much cooler air to end next week. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid-50s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s. With winds expected to remain elevated, frost is not a concern at this point, but there may be some flakes across northwest PA Thursday!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo