Mostly cloudy today with a few evening snow showers

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy At Times, Late-Day Rain/Snow Shower. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Evening Snow Showers. Lo 32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Last night’s rain and drizzle has wrapped up this morning with generally cloudy skies overhead. Aside from this morning, sunshine will be tough to come by today as an upper level low pinwheels into central PA. This will spread in a few snow showers this evening especially west of Harrisburg. Brief squalls are possible over the higher elevations given how unstable the lower atmosphere will be. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s area-wide with temperatures falling back into the 30s this evening.

Sunday will be a brighter day but some more clouds will re-develop by the afternoon as we remain in an unsettled west/northwest flow.

Another disturbance will swing through the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic Monday, spreading in more clouds and perhaps a few flurries though most of the snow is expected to remain west of Appalachians. It will remain breezy through Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay near seasonable levels for the middle of next week as storms remain mostly suppressed to our south. A few light rain or snow showers can fall Thursday as a clipper crosses with more chilly air returning by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo