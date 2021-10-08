Mostly cloudy today with some clearing possible, light showers and drizzle this weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Some Clearing. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers. Lo 62.

SATURDAY: Light Showers & Drizzle. Hi 70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Light Showers & Drizzle. Hi 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Once again, today will be similar to most days this week. Clouds and fog will be around to start, followed by peeks of sun this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, especially if the sun can break through like it did yesterday. Most of the day should be rain-free and muggy. Tonight, clouds and fog will roll back in with occasional light showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Friday night football appears fine with just a stray light shower possible. Most games will be mild, cloudy, and dry.

A low hugging the Carolina coast will meander northward this weekend, bringing the return of some more organized showers. Saturday will bring a couple of light showers and drizzle, but it won’t be raining all day. As the low transitions to a coastal storm, some model guidance suggests a more showery Sunday is on tap. This is because the low is expected to be near the coast, but just far enough away to keep significant rain at bay. The trends favor a better chance for organized showers Sunday morning, with just some clouds and drizzle remaining by the afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to stay south and east of our area. The above-average temperatures are going nowhere either, with high temperatures staying well into the 70s through next week! Overall, the pattern will continue into next week of warm and muggy temperatures, cloudy skies, and not much rain. When can we get back to October? Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara