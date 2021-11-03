Mostly sunny and breezy today after a frosty start

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 50.

Yesterday’s front has ushered in the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures quickly tumbled overnight into the 30s, with overnight lows dropping to around freezing. Some rural backyards are in the 20s this morning too! This is our first freeze of the fall, and likely what ends our extended growing season. Bundle up this morning and give yourself extra time to scrape off the frost from your car windows. The rest of the day will feature lots of sunshine, cool temperatures, and breezy conditions. Highs will be around 50°. Tonight will be even colder as winds die down and skies stay clear. Most backyards will have temperatures fall into the 20s tomorrow morning.

The middle and end of the week will feature plenty of morning chill with daily morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs will only be around 50° which is a good 7-9 degrees below average. Mainly dry weather is expected though as any lake effect rain/snow showers stay just to our northwest. It’s not out of the question that a few flakes make it to the mountains, but our first real snow isn’t in the cards just yet.

Earlier, we were watching a storm that would attempt to organize along the east coast by late this week, but the push of cool, dry air from Canada should be enough to keep this storm suppressed south and east of our region. So aside from an increase in clouds Thursday and then again Saturday, our weather should stay unaffected as high pressure remains nearby. The good news for those that hate the cold is that a warm-up is in store early next week with highs back into the low 60s by Monday. All in all, a fairly quiet stretch for Central PA. Enjoy it while we can!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara