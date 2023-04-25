TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 59. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Shower. Lo 42.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Another morning kicking off with some patchy frost around Central PA. Temperatures have dipped below 32° in spots once again today and you may have to scrape some frost off the windshield this morning. Later today, it should be a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will still be cool and breezy with highs struggling to reach 60°, much like yesterday. Tonight won’t be as chilly with clouds increasing and a passing shower possible too.

Tomorrow, a trough will help produce scattered light showers across the region. Expect between 0.10-0.25″ of rain. It won’t be much, but it’s something. More rain is to come by the weekend anyway. Thursday looks pretty nice with lots of sunshine early and increasing clouds late. It will stay dry with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday looks to kick off a damp stretch for the region with several systems impacting Pennsylvania continuing through the weekend and into next week. Given this time period is several days out, timing the rain is difficult at this point. However, it appears rain is likely nearly every day from Friday through next Monday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara