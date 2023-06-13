TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers. Lo 58.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday brought something we haven’t seen in a while to the area — actual weather to talk about! The rainfall was feast or famine with a few locations reporting between 2-3″ of rain – boy was that needed! Some areas whiffed on the rain yesterday too still seeking moisture from above. The other thing to note was a brief tornado warning in York County yesterday and some cloud bases started to lower and spin. It was an active day for sure! Behind the front, skies cleared and temperatures dropped overnight into the 50s. The humidity also dropped too with lower dewpoints settling in this morning.

Today looks nicer as we return to sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity. An upper low will sit to our northwest for the first part of the week bringing the opportunity for more showers by tonight and Wednesday. It won’t be much rain, however. Most places are likely to see 0.10″ or less overnight and tomorrow. The low should clear out by Thursday when temperatures will rebound into the 80s with more sunshine.

There are still more chances for showers in the extended forecast on both Friday and next Monday. However, more consistency is needed in the long-range guidance before we can promise any more rain. We’re starting this week with over a 6-inch deficit, so here’s hoping the region can end the week with a smaller departure. Anything helps at this point, especially in those spots that didn’t see much rain yesterday. We’ll continue to monitor and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara