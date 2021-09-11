Mostly sunny, cool and comfortable today!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cool. Lo 60. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Warmer & More Humid. Hi 86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

It is chilly this morning with some areas waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s! We’ll see lots of sunshine today with a few mid to high level clouds as a weak disturbance passes through the commonwealth. Expect a comfortable afternoon with highs only topping out in the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight but it won’t be quite as chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50s for most.

Warmer and more humid air returns Sunday afternoon thanks to a southwest breeze. We’ll keep the summer vibes going into Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, but dry weather will continue.

The next disturbance will swing through Monday night along a front that will be draped just north of the area. Depending on the exact position of this boundary, a few showers or storms could cross our area late Monday and into Tuesday. However, it does appear most of the activity should remain north of Harrisburg. A cold front will then attempt to push south late Wednesday and into early Thursday, which means another chance for some storms but no guarantee for rain yet! Depending on what occurs in the tropics over the next week, some tropical-related showers or rain could impact PA next weekend. Highs by then should return closer to seasonable values after what will be a toasty start to the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo