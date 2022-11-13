TODAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Today is already bringing a noticeable change in the air! Temperatures to start our Sunday are in the 30s for the coldest locations and high temperatures may stay in the 40s for most of us! This cold air is diving south from Canada behind the departing cold front and remnants from Nicole. This rapid change in air masses will help drive windy conditions across the region. Look for winds consistently between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday features more sunshine, but also more chill. Morning temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 30s, if not 20s by the end of it. There is a quick-hitting area of low pressure that could skirt by the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some wet snowflakes could mix in at the onset of the storm, but a cold rain is the most likely outcome.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso