Much colder through Saturday setting up snow for Sunday evening

TODAY: Clearing & Blustery. Hi 40. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 13. Winds: N 5-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cold & Brisk. Hi 22. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow Develops After 5 PM. Winds Strengthen. Hi 30. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Today begins the changes in our local weather that helps set up the snowy weather pattern for Sunday night. First, today we see a large increase in the winds as a strong front drops north to south across the Commonwealth. Temperatures should average near 40° today, but then a sharp drop in temperatures is expected by this evening. Just after sunset temperatures begin to drop to the low 30s and ultimately 20s. Wind gusts today and through this evening could max out near 30 mph.

Saturday will certainly be cold. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the 20s on Saturday. There will be more clouds than sun and a bit of a breeze again adding to the chill. The establishment of the cold air plays an important role in the developing Nor’easter for late Sunday.

While we establish the initial cold air Sunday morning, a low pressure system will track north along the southern Appalachians Sunday afternoon. A secondary and stronger low begins to develop along the coast Sunday evening which is when we begin to see snow develop across the Midstate.

Our timeline shows that snow develops after 5pm Sunday evening. Steady accumulating snow lasts for several hours Sunday evening before warmer air arrives aloft. This will change the snow to rain, mainly south and east of Interstate 81 Sunday night.

Therefore we believe a wide range of snow amounts will occur in our area. Locations in southern York and southern Lancaster have the highest probability of the snow changing to rain which means less total snow for this area. Mifflin and Juniata counties are likely to experience all snow and receive the highest snow totals. This bulk of this storm will exit near or slightly before daybreak Monday morning with cold and breezy conditions to follow Monday morning and afternoon.

Our weather team expects to continue to fine tune the timing and details of this storm. The toughest call will be when parts of the Midstate changeover to rain, which will ultimately determine snow amounts across our area. Be sure to check back for more updates.

-Meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso