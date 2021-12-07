Much colder today, very little snow expected tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 39. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Shower. Hi 37.

Temperatures have dropped like a rock overnight behind yesterday’s front. Today will start off breezy and colder. We achieved a high temperature of 62° yesterday and then promptly fell by about 30° through the night. Expect some sunshine to start today, with occasional clouds showing up through the afternoon. Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day, but a westerly breeze will still blow occasionally, especially this morning. Highs today will stay in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around the freezing mark.

The storm for tomorrow looks like a disorganized mess with very little moisture. We expect occasional snow showers for the first half of the day, but even these could be few and far between. Clouds will dominate the day Wednesday with highs in the 30s again. Snow lovers will have to keep waiting. Not only does this system look like a dud, but more warm temperatures will follow.

Thursday will be quiet and cold before another system arrives as we move into the weekend. A warm front will produce stray rain showers on Friday with scattered showers on Saturday. Some rain could even linger into Sunday when the cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will be mild ahead of this front again, with 60s possible on Saturday! No prolonged cold outbreaks appear likely any time soon. Stay tuned. We’ll keep following the trends as we get closer to the holidays and winter!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara