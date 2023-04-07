TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cool. Hi 56. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 54.

EASTER: Mostly Sunny, Cool. Hi 58.

After a warmer than average week, temperatures will begin to go in the other direction later today. It is going to be a below-average Easter holiday weekend across Central PA and at times it will feel downright chilly. Yesterday’s cold front stalls just south of PA today, and clouds will be stubborn. Unfortunately, that means not as much sunshine on this Good Friday, but it will still be dry. It will also be cooler with highs in the 50s, and still a bit breezy. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. By tomorrow morning, lows will be in the mid-30s!

The rest of the Easter weekend is dry and will stay cool. Tomorrow will bring slightly more sunshine and some thin clouds. Highs will only be in the lower to mid-50s though. Easter Sunday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Sunrise services will be chilly though with temperatures in the 30s to start — so winter coats will likely be needed! The day as a whole though looks just about perfect so enjoy it! Long-range model guidance now shows more unseasonable warmth for mid-April. Expect more 70s and 80s next week…in addition to a prolonged dry stretch. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara