TODAY: AM Showers, PM Rain. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain, Heavy At Times. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Showers. Hi 78.

A sunny Sunday helped temperatures soar into the low 90s for most backyards yesterday. HIA in Middletown made it to 92° – and coupled with the high dewpoints, it was a steamy afternoon. A few showers developed last night, first over the higher elevations and some of those showers are trying to spread eastward ahead of a stationary front. The slow moving front will stall over us today with multiple waves of rain riding along it through tomorrow. It’s bad timing for the holiday, but the rain is much needed and will be very beneficial.

This Labor Day will feature damp conditions, especially during the second half of the day. Off and on showers, some heavy, will be around all day. Guidance suggests there may be a few periods of steady rain by this evening, continuing through tonight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be damp too with leftover showers, but the brunt of the rain will occur tonight and early tomorrow. The rain will be slow to clear with scattered showers persisting through Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday morning. We should finally start clearing out Wednesday into Thursday. Storm total rainfall looks to be 1-2″ for most locations but a few areas could see locally higher amounts. A FLOOD WATCH is posted, not for major flooding concerns given how dry it’s been recently, but more so for training cells that could produce upwards of 3″ of rain in a quick time period. If that happens it will be highly localized. Given how dry it has been for many, a FLOOD WATCH is a bit overplayed. We’ll keep an eye on it though for you.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara