TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 42.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday felt more like winter again as temperatures failed to get out of the 40s! There were even occasional rain, snow, and graupel showers that made it another ugly April day with a stiff and chilly breeze too. After another chilly start this morning, temperatures will finally improve later today and continue climbing through the weekend!

Today will be a fantastic day filled with sunshine and more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. It’s still a little cool for this time of year, but far better than where we’ve been the last two days. More clouds move in for tomorrow, but other than a few light showers, most of the day will be dry and seasonable. Highs Thursday will get into the lower 60s.

Friday offers a nice start to the weekend with temperatures back into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday should be dry and seasonable, and then 80° is on the table for Sunday as a warm front lifts to the north. The weekend looks mainly dry other than a few showers early Saturday. A cold front will cross late next Monday, bringing the next best chance for rain before our weather turns cooler again toward the very end of the month.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara