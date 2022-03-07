TODAY: Warm & Windy, Gusty Showers After 3p. Hi 73. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Rain Exits, Breezy & Turning Colder. Lo 43. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts Over 40 mph This Evening.

TUESDAY: Breezy and Colder. Hi 49. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

We set a new record high yesterday of 74 degrees! The wind was feisty though and we’ll have a similar day today as a cold front approaches from Ohio. The morning will be quiet and mild, but winds will start to gust over 30 mph this afternoon out of the southwest. A gusty line of showers will cross Central Pa. between 3-7 p.m. this afternoon, potentially packing gusts over 50 mph. Steadier showers this evening will wrap up before midnight but breezy conditions will last overnight as colder air blasts in.

Tuesday will be a colder but dry and seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s. Another system lifts north out of the Gulf by Wednesday morning, and this will have enough cold air with it to support some snow. Accumulating snow on road surfaces does not appear likely given that temperatures will be just above freezing, but don’t be caught off guard! The snow may mix with a little rain before ending by the early afternoon.

The cooler conditions don’t last long as temperatures climb back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Both days look dry but a strong cold front looks to cross by mid-day Saturday. Ahead of it, we expect some showers next Saturday morning before conditions turn colder and very windy by the afternoon. Next Sunday looks chilly with highs around 40.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo