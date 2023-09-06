TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Near Record Heat. Hi 95.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy. Lo 72.

THURSDAY: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Still Hot! Hi 92.

What a way to kick off September! The heat is most certainly on as Labor Day reached a new record high of 97° and yesterday peaked at 94° which tied the old record set in 2015. We have a chance to tie another record high today as temperatures get back into the mid-90s. Today’s record? 96° set in 1983. It will be mostly sunny and hot again with humid conditions too. It will stay dry again as well.

Tomorrow will also reach the low 90s before there will be an increasing chance for showers and storms heading into the weekend thanks to a stalled front. Rain has been limited for much of Central PA in August and early September, so any rain is certainly welcome to many. Storm chances will be hit-or-miss on Thursday and Friday, with better chances for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend is not going to be a washout, but passing storms will be something we’ll need to watch if any outdoor plans are scheduled. Next week will begin unsettled too before some lower humidity and drier weather returns after Wednesday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara