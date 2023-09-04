TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Near Record Heat. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Warm & Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Near Record Heat. Hi 94.

Yesterday’s high hit 94°! While it was not a record, we are in rare territory. The next few days through Thursday could challenge record highs. While it will be a tad humid this week too, it won’t be overly humid during this stretch of heat. The other headline is that it will continue to be dry until the end of the week too, and even then there is no guarantee for rain.

Expect highs near 94° for Labor Day and tomorrow. The record highs for each day are 93° and 94°, which seem attainable given the dry air and the sunshine. Today will start with a few clouds, but there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon for pool parties and cookouts. Wear sunscreen and enjoy!

We continue to heat up through Thursday when highs top out in the upper 90s. Record heat could be on the table as both Wednesday and Thursday could reach 96°! A cold front next weekend will thankfully drop us down into the mid-80s by Saturday. That front will stall across the eastern part of the country from Thursday through next weekend and could offer not only relief from the heat but also some rain chances in the form of showers and storms. Stay tuned, we’ll know more specifics later this week. Until then, stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara