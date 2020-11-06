Sunny and warm today & Monday

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 73. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 48. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 72. Winds: Light.

It’s a bit on the chilly side again this morning with temperatures in the 30s in some areas. Much like yesterday though, once the sun comes up, temperatures will climb quickly. Yesterday, we came within a degree of the record high temperature and we’ll be close to a record high again today (76 degrees set back in 1975). Clear skies will prevail tonight with another very warm day Monday.

Eta has re-developed into a Tropical Storm and is now a threat to southern and western Florida through Wednesday. The Southeast and Gulf Coast could receive heavy rain from a slow-moving storm. Then this moisture will funnel north and merge with a front, bringing rain to our area by Wednesday afternoon. Early indications suggest a half inch to an inch of rain is possible by early Thursday morning. By late Thursday and into Friday, drier and more seasonable air moves in. Highs by the start of next weekend will be in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo