Near-record warmth today, scattered showers on tap for Saturday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Mild! Lo 67.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday started foggy, but the sun eventually burned it off and temperatures warmed up well into the 70s! Today will be even warmer thanks to strong southerly flow ahead of a cold front. Temperatures should break 80° this afternoon, likely falling just short of the record high (84° set in 1897). A light shower or two could develop late in the day, but it shouldn’t be enough to ruin Friday Night Football. In fact, most places will stay dry. It remains mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s! Clouds will increase overnight, however.

The best chance for rain over the next seven days will come tomorrow with a pretty potent cold front. Some gusty winds and thunder will be possible as a line of showers crosses through the region. The showers now look to start in the morning to the west of Harrisburg and will continue to move west to east across the area through late afternoon. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.50″. Behind the front, it will turn much cooler and stay breezy for Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Temperatures will remain seasonable through early next week with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. A temporary pattern change is finally on the way, but temperatures will be going up again by the middle of next week. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara