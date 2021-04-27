Unseasonably warm tonight, nearing a record high Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear, Very Warm. Temperatures Falling Into the 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Very Warm. Hi 86. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After our warmest day of the year thus far, mild conditions will continue tonight under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 70s this evening, and likely only bottom out near 60 overnight — unusually warm for this time of year!

Even warmer weather is expected for Wednesday as our flow races out of the southwest. Sunshine may be a bit more filtered tomorrow thanks to some high clouds, but nothing will stop the warmth. Highs will top off in the mid to upper-80s, likely only coming within a few degrees of the record which is 90 degrees set back in 1957! A cold front will cross the Ohio Valley late Wednesday, and that will develop storms over northern and western PA by evening. Most of the rain and storminess should remain north and west of our region where ingredients will support more organized showers. However, we could see leftover showers or a rumble of thunder move through after sunset. The front will remain close by for Thursday, which will keep shower and storm chances in the forecast, likely our highest of the week. Aside from a few showers early Friday, the rest of the day looks dry but turning cooler and windy.

The upcoming weekend will be so-so. Much cooler air will return for Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and breezy conditions persisting. By Sunday, temperatures warm back into the 70s, but skies will be mostly cloudy. Another warm-up appears to be in store for early next week. A bit of a roller coaster as we close out April and begin the new month!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo