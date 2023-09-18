TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 76. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 53.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Hi 73.

Yesterday was rainy and boy was it needed. Not everybody saw a great amount of rain, but the airport officially picked up 0.87″ and cut the deficit down a bit. Again, the rain yesterday won’t erase our drought concerns, but it helped tremendously and came at a good time, between two dry spells, one last week and another one this week. Be thankful for the rain! A few showers are lingering early this morning and clearing skies will eventually take over. Expect a pleasant and partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower could still pop up today, but most backyards will stay dry. It will also be a breezy day with a northwest breeze topping 10 mph at times.

Highs will return to seasonable levels this week after cooling off into the 60s yesterday. It will be a mainly dry week with no rain in sight until the end of the weekend. Sunday looks damp again as some coastal and/or tropical moisture moves inland. By Sunday and Monday of next week, we could be talking about some truly beneficial rainfall. Stay tuned and we’ll keep monitoring for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara