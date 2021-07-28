Next two days offer some storm chances, with tomorrow looking like the most active day

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Few Clouds, Stray Showers. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 87.

A front will be draped across southern Pennsylvania today, offering the opportunity for at least stray t-storms during this afternoon and evening. It will be toasty but not as hot with highs reaching the upper 80s. Most of the day will feature hazy sunshine, but as mentioned, a passing storm can’t be ruled out. Tonight will feature a few clouds and a passing shower. Lows will be around 70°. A better chance for storms will come Thursday as a stronger cold front moves through Central PA. It appears a morning round of showers with possible thunder will move through first, with some scattered t-storm development expected for the afternoon too. Tomorrow’s storms could be strong to severe locally with increased humidity ahead of the front. We will monitor the situation tomorrow, but don’t be surprised if it becomes an active day with watches and warnings. Highs will be in the upper 80s again Thursday.

Behind this front, conditions turn very pleasant this weekend! Each day will offer plenty of sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures, and low humidity. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s from Friday through at least next Monday. Enjoy the comfortable stretch of weather! A weak front looks to cross through Sunday and Monday, but at this point, the forecast still favors dry weather. If a storm does pop-up, it would likely be Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara