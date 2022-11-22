TODAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 52.

Yesterday morning started off very cold! It was only 1° shy of tying the record low of 19°! This morning will not be as chilly or breezy, but most places will still drop below freezing and into the 20s. While the mornings will continue to be chilly this week, the daytime highs will be warmer. It’s going to be a pleasant week ahead as we head toward Thanksgiving.

The next three days will feature milder conditions during the day and a fair amount of sunshine. This includes Thanksgiving Day! Travelers should not have to worry about rain or snow and turkey trots will have sunshine and calm winds. Highs will be in the lower 50s through Thanksgiving.

We are still tracking a storm for the weekend and we are finally beginning to see more consistency in the model guidance. A weak front could bring a few, light showers on Black Friday, but this won’t be the washout it once appeared to be. Saturday now looks dry with the bulk of the rain arriving Sunday. This is good news for Saturday travel and for the Penn State home finale against Michigan State. Sunday will be damp now and that will impact travel as people return from their Thanksgiving Day destinations. Sunday’s rain could be around 1″. We will continue to monitor and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara