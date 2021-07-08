Not as hot today with a better chance for rain and t-storms

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 88.

Yesterday continued the heat wave across Central PA (the high was 96°!) and it also continued the trend of hit-or-miss storms, with many backyards getting missed again. Two systems will try and offer us the best chance of rain this week later today. The first is a cold front to the west. The second is Tropical Storm Elsa. While Elsa won’t have a direct impact locally, tropical moisture from the south could bring parts of our area heavy rain today as that moisture interacts with the frontal boundary.

Rainfall chances do increase today as moisture from the south will interact with a cold front to the west of Pennsylvania. Scattered showers and t-storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not a big threat, but gusty winds are possible under the strongest storms. The biggest threat appears to be heavy rain, although much of the region still is desperate for any rain, so it’s not a huge threat if 1-2″ of rain occurs in localized spots. By tonight, the track of Elsa becomes more relevant as it races up the Mid-Atlantic. At this point, it appears we will miss out on the tropical rain, with the best chance for more direct impacts closer to the east coast. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, a passing shower or two, and temperatures in the 70s.

The cold front will finally cross our region tomorrow, and that means another opportunity for a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. It will still be warm and muggy tomorrow too with highs in the upper 80s. By Saturday, we get a much needed break from the humidity and worst of the heat. Highs will be in the lower 80s and it should be the driest day of the weekend! The heat and humidity return next week along with daily chances for spotty storms. The muck won’t be held back for long!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara