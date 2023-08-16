TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 88.

A cold front sparked a few stray showers yesterday afternoon, but for many locations, it was just a warm and humid day with plenty of sunshine. Once the front moved through, the humidity dropped a bit and it should feel somewhat better today. There will be occasional fair weather clouds today with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will be pleasant and slightly less humid this afternoon. Tonight will bring mainly clear conditions with lows in the mid-60s.

The remainder of the week features sunny, quiet, and seasonable conditions with afternoon highs in the 80s. A weak trough could produce a shower or two Thursday night and early Friday before a drier airmass arrives. That will provide a noticeable drop in humidity for Friday and Saturday. More heat will then build in for Sunday and early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara