Not much rain today, turning windy and colder later

TODAY: Stray Showers, Windy & Colder. Hi 62. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear, Cold! Patchy Frost. Lo 33. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cold! Hi 50. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

After a pleasant Tuesday with highs reaching into the mid-70s, today will bring a transition back to the chill of early March! A potent cold front will cross the Commonwealth today, bringing gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s (before lunch!), but will quickly fall in the afternoon once the front passes. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be common along and behind the front before lessening a bit tonight. As the front moves through, a brief shower or two will be possible today, but rain chances no longer look that impressive. It will turn quite cold Thursday morning with low temperatures falling all the way into the low 30s. Frost is not a widespread concern given the high winds, but a light freeze may occur especially north and west of Harrisburg where temperatures could drop closer to that 30° mark. Cover those sensitive plants! And of course, get the heavy coat back out for tomorrow too.

Thursday’s winds will pick up again with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Watch for wind gusts over 35 mph at times which will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s most of the day! While it will be partly cloudy, the winds and chill (highs only near 50°) won’t make for a pleasant day! Despite another chilly start, highs rebound on Friday with more sunshine back into the 60s. Temperatures do moderate slightly by the weekend, with our next best chance for rain coming Saturday night into Sunday morning. Conditions look to dry out and warm up as we head toward the beginning of next week. We have actually had Spring weather this year and it’s been enjoyable. That looks to continue even with a few bumps in the road like today and tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara