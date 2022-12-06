TODAY: Occasional Light Showers. Hi 45.

TONIGHT: Occasional Light Showers. Lo 43.

WEDNESDAY: Occasional Light Showers. Hi 55.

Today and tomorrow will feature occasional light showers as our next wave rolls through during this active December pattern. The challenge in forecasting will be the temperatures. Today will likely be on the cooler side as Central PA sits north of a warm front and an easterly flow develops. Combine that with plenty of clouds and some occasional showers, and temperatures will likely stay in the lower to mid-40s today. More light showers will roll through tonight and tomorrow. The difference on Wednesday should be that the warm front will have pushed through and temperatures will be milder. Highs should reach the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon despite more clouds and showers. Total rainfall for the next two days should remain below 0.25″.

There will be a break in the action Thursday before the next system rolls through Friday. Again, we are living in a very progressive wave pattern right now, meaning a storm system comes through every couple of days. This system has trended slower and a little colder as well. We still expect mainly rain for Central PA, but with cold air looming over Canada, this bears watching. Areas north of Harrisburg would potentially be cold enough to have snow or sleet mix in during Saturday morning. The wettest time period looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning, but if trends continue, some showers could last into Saturday afternoon too. We will continue to monitor.

Behind this system, temperatures stay near seasonable averages into next weekend with highs in the lower 40s. The active weather continues into next week as increasing clouds and showers are likely again by next Tuesday and Wednesday. December has been active so far without any wintery weather — but how long will that last? Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara