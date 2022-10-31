TODAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 55.

TUESDAY: Stray Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 68.

A front will move through the region today and tonight creating some tricks for the Halloween forecast. Most of the day will be cloudy and dry, but a few showers will be around from time to time, especially this evening. That could make for a damp trick-or-treat night for many communities. Dress appropriately and carry an umbrella! Highs today will be right around 60° and the good news is that temperatures won’t fall much this evening. That will make for a mild trick-or-treat night despite any showers. A few showers will still be around early Tuesday before late-day clearing occurs. Highs will be much warmer tomorrow as we kick off November. Expect upper 60s tomorrow afternoon as the sun breaks through!

A ridge of high pressure takes hold for the rest of the week. Expect plentiful sunshine for mid to late week with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. The warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend with highs by Saturday in the low 70s! Warmer weather will be locked in as we kick off November, so we can leave the heat off for at least another week! Enjoy it while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara