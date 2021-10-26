Occasional showers today, breezy conditions too

TODAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers & Breezy. Lo 52. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday brought warm temperatures ahead of the cold front, so much so that a new record was broken at Harrisburg International Airport. 76° was the high yesterday breaking the old record of 75° set in 1963. Some downpours and a few t-storms developed last evening, especially for our southern tier counties. Some showers continued overnight too. We are in store for a dreary and breezy day ahead.

A new storm will develop along the coast today, which will bring us occasional showers, especially for areas east of Harrisburg. The wind will then pick up too as the center of the storm strengthens off the New England coast. Gusts to 30 mph will be common today and a persistent breeze will be felt from later today through Wednesday. By late tonight, grand total rain (including yesterday) will wrap up with a general 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall for most areas. Locally higher amounts are possible over parts of Lebanon, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties where heavier rain fell last evening. Showers and breezy conditions will continue tonight before the storm pulls away.

Drier conditions return for tomorrow and Thursday. A slow-moving area of low pressure in a deep-digging trough should move through the central and southern U.S. This upper-level trough should help a coastal storm develop by Friday. This system likely brings us steady rain Friday into Saturday, depending on the exact track of the storm. At least some rain is likely, and depending on the track, over 1″ is possible. However, like today, there is no guarantee the heaviest axis of rain will be directly overtop of Central PA. We will keep tracking that, but either way we do not see a lot of sunshine as a result, and the cooler weather with highs in the 50s and low 60s is here to stick around it appears. Halloween Day looks breezy with some clearing skies. Trick-Or-Treat nights look like this: Thursday should be dry but cloudy, Friday could be damp, Saturday should bring light showers. Not the best forecast for Halloween activities, but nothing we haven’t dealt with before! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara