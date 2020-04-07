Occasional showers today, but tonight could bring some feisty weather to the region

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, A T-Storm. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Downpours & T-Storms. 1-6AM. Lo 54.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Mild! Hi 73.

After a stellar Monday yesterday, today will bring more unsettled weather to Central PA. The one thing that will stick around for a bit – the warmer temperatures! Today begins a series of waves that will cross the region through Thursday. No washouts in the forecast, however. You won’t be stuck inside the next 3 days by any means!

Clouds are already on the increase but much of the daylight hours should stay dry. Stray showers are possible this afternoon and evening, otherwise, skies will simply stay mostly cloudy. Highs temperatures will top off in the mid-60s again. A better chance for showers and t-storms will come with another disturbance tonight. It could be a stormy night with some gusty winds and hail possible with the strongest cores, and brief downpours too. The most likely time for a cluster of t-storms to swing through the region would be between 1-6AM. Therefore, our Wednesday will likely start on an ugly note. By dawn tomorrow, any leftover showers or t-storms will have exited and skies will begin to clear. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week as daytime highs reach the low 70s making for a pleasant afternoon with a return to sunshine. A quick round of showers will cross during the morning hours on Thursday before much cooler air (and blustery conditions!) moves in for Thursday night.

The start of Easter weekend will feature dry weather but highs don’t look to get out of the 50s Friday or Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. There could even be a frost early Saturday morning…for those of you that have started the growing season that will be something to watch out for in the coming days. Clouds and some late-day showers will move in for Easter, but it doesn’t look to be a washout at this point. Some more widespread rain looks to move in for Easter night and into next Monday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara