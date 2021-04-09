Occasional showers today, mild for the weekend, more rain Sunday

TODAY: Occasional Light Showers, Cool. Hi 59. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 52. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain Early, Then PM Showers & T-Storms.

After six straight days of sunshine and 4 consecutive days of afternoon temperatures in the 70s, we will begin to see a stretch of seasonable and unsettled conditions as we head into the weekend and beyond. It has truly been a great week of weather that is about to take a downturn. April showers bring May flowers though, just remember that!

Today will be a cloudy, cooler, and more dreary day. East flow will keep temperatures in the 50s all day with occasional light showers throughout, especially in the morning. The second half of today will feature patchy drizzle, lots of clouds, and highs for many backyards stuck in the 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with patchy drizzle as well. While Saturday will feature more clouds, it will stay dry until Saturday night as another slug of moisture moves in from the south. Steady rain appears likely overnight Saturday through dawn Sunday. As the initial slug of rain exits Sunday morning, we’ll have a several-hour stretch of mild and breezy conditions heading into Sunday afternoon. This will likely create enough instability to produce a line of showers and t-storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. This will bear some watching, even just for the heavy rain chances. We will continue to track it and keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara