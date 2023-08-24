TODAY: Occasional Showers. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Stray Shower Or T-Storm, More Humid. Hi 86.

Clouds rolled in quickly yesterday and temperatures remained in the 70s for most of the day. A couple of sprinkles in spots, but for the most part, no significant rain for most areas on Wednesday.

The middle of the nation is dealing with a big dome of high pressure that is producing 90 to 100° heat for much of the Plains and Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms are developing on the periphery of this ridge. We remain in the “ring of fire” for the next two days and will increase our chances for showers and storms. Occasional showers will be around at times today, but it doesn’t look like a total washout. It will be more humid and a bit damp at times, with highs in the 70s again. It will be a bit breezy at times today too. Showers and a few thunderstorms could roll through tonight as another complex of convection rides around the ridge. Friday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with a low chance of a passing shower or t-storm as the humidity ramps up.

The weekend should also remain dry for much of the area. This is a tricky forecast so we will be posting updates regularly. The timing and placement of rain over the coming days is very uncertain. So the weekend does look pretty nice for now, but this could change. We will be monitoring closely so check back to keep up-to-date on the latest forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara