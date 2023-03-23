TODAY: Scattered Showers, Warm & Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 43. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Showers Southern Tier. Hi 51.

Yesterday’s high of 65° is the warmest temperature so far this month! Today should be even warmer but it comes with some rain and a bit of a breeze at times too. While there will be several waves of showers over the coming days, there will also be breaks, and it won’t be raining straight through the weekend. For example, this morning will have some showers (and even a rumble of thunder!) before a cloudy and warm afternoon with highs near 70°! A few more showers arrive tonight as a front drops south of Central PA for Friday. Our region will be split tomorrow with rain expected south of Harrisburg and most areas north of Harrisburg staying dry for most of the day. After mid-morning tomorrow, the entire region will likely be dry. It will cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday brings more rain and breezy conditions as the front lifts back northward to kick off the weekend. Total rain for our region for the next three days will average between 0.50-1.00″. The showers clear for Sunday and we stay dry to end the weekend before more showers arrive early next week. In summary, the message here is that even though the next 3 days will feature rainy periods, it won’t be a complete washout with constant rainfall. There will be plenty of breaks. It will also be a needed rainy period with a 3″ rainfall deficit affecting the region so far this year.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara