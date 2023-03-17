TODAY: Occasional Showers, Mild. Hi 60. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 50. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Yesterday truly felt like ‘spring’ weather: sunshine with temperatures that reached the low 60s across much of the area. The outlook for the rest of March shows seasonable conditions with very little sign of storminess. It’s time to officially put winter behind us, in case there was any doubt.

A cold front arrives later today and a few showers are possible from time to time throughout this Friday. Overall, the rain appears to be light and most backyards will only see around 0.10″ or less today. It will stay mild with highs around 60° again. It will also be breezy (again!) later today with winds from the southwest. Clouds decrease tonight with lows dropping to around the freezing mark.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but windy again on Saturday and Sunday with a bit of a chill. A front swinging through late tomorrow could trigger some snow squalls (yes, we just said winter is behind us, but we are monitoring this threat for tomorrow) in the northern tier. Sunday especially looks chilly with gusty winds and highs only around 40°. Spring officially begins on Monday and a nice stretch of sunny and seasonable conditions looks to welcome the new season.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara