October begins on a pleasant note, staying cooler through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers East. Lo 55.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 67.

Today will continue with seasonable temperatures and sunny skies. A weak front will move in by this evening and spread some clouds south and east of Harrisburg by sunset. That front will also trigger some stray showers overnight, again mainly south and east of Harrisburg. Less than 0.10″ of rain is expected. The clouds will linger early Friday before clearing skies make for a nice afternoon and evening. Highs today will be near 70° while tomorrow will be in the 60s. It will be a pleasant evening for local high school football games!

The core of the cooler air will be felt this weekend and early next week as highs won’t make it out of the mid-60s and lows will plunge into the low 40s. Saturday looks especially stellar! The next chance for rain comes with another attempt at a coastal low on Monday, which will likely produce a brief period of showers and little chance for a soaking rain. Overall, the pattern looks very October-like. Comfortably cool, mainly dry, a passing shower here and there. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara