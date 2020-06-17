One last pleasant day before conditions turn more humid

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray PM Shower. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 62.

THURSDAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 77.

Today will be the last comfortable and mainly dry day for a while as the pesky upper low over the Carolinas finally begins to lift north and get absorbed in the jetstream flow. Expect increasing clouds today after some sunshine to start. Most backyards will be dry again today, but a shower or two could sneak into our southern tier counties late today. Highs will be near 80° this afternoon, but the humidity will stay in check for one more day. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with some stray showers around. Lows will be in the 60s, making for slightly warmer conditions than we have seen during the overnights so far this week.

Tomorrow will be the start of a more unsettled pattern for Central PA. The upper low finally lifts northward and will spread some light scattered showers our way. Highs will dip into the upper 70s tomorrow with more cloud cover and occasional showers. Friday will be more humid with afternoon and evening t-storms developing. Father’s Day weekend will be warm and humid with pop-up storms each afternoon. Neither Saturday nor Sunday looks like a washout though, which is good news for any outdoor Father’s Day plans. Early next week continues to look humid and unsettled with scattered t-storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. It’s been nice to have comfortable weather so far this week, but as the summer solstice approaches, the weather looks to cooperate and turn more humid and unsettled. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara