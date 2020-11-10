One more dry and warm day on tap, then rain arrives Wednesday

TODAY: AM Fog, Then Partly Sunny & Warm. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Rain, 1-2″. Hi 69.

We broke a record high yesterday! It reached 76° at Harrisburg International Airport breaking the old record of 75° set back in 1895! Another record high could be achieved today too as temperatures warm this afternoon. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog will develop this morning, which should keep temperatures from warming too quickly. Today will be cloudier overall, but we’ll still have periods of sunshine and a southerly breeze to take us into the 70s later today. Today’s record is 73° set back in 1888! Another old-time record will be in jeopardy this afternoon — stay tuned! Clouds roll in tonight with drizzle setting up too. Lows will be around 60°.

Tomorrow will feature a soaking rain as a north-to-south front moves eastward over the Mid-Atlantic. This front will funnel moisture northward, and a good soaking rain is on the way. The day will start off with some drizzle followed by steady rain for the afternoon and evening. 1-2″ of rain is expected through early Thursday. Showers will linger into Thursday morning, with rain gradually ending by the afternoon. Some clearing will occur late day as temperatures will be more seasonable behind the front.

High pressure will build for Friday, helping to deliver brighter skies albeit cooler temps with highs in the 60s. We’ll be watching Eta and possible moisture in advance of Eta by late Saturday. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday. Highs by the weekend will be more seasonable with Sunday continuing to trend wetter. We will keep you posted as the track of Eta is still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara