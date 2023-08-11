TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 66.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid, Evening T-Storms. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 89.

Yesterday brought some morning rain to the region, although it wasn’t much. The sun broke through later in the day and the humidity started to exit last night. Today will once again be pleasant with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid-80s. It will be a great way to end the week! The heat and humidity return for the weekend, however. A couple of storms may develop Saturday afternoon, but most of the day will actually stay dry. A better chance for storms will occur Saturday evening and overnight as a front moves through. There is a severe weather threat Saturday for damaging winds and hail, but most of the threat area is across northern PA. We’ll keep you posted on any severe weather should it develop tomorrow evening. By Sunday, conditions should improve with lots of sunshine, but it will stay warm and humid.

Another chance for storms arrives Monday evening thanks to another front and an upper low could keep showers around into Tuesday as well. The middle of next week looks more pleasant and less humid with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy your Friday!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara