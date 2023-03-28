TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 33. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Monday’s sunshine allowed most areas to warm into the 60s before a few gusty showers arrived midday. There were a few brief downpours across the region yesterday afternoon, and a few contained thunder and lightning too. Spring is here my friends! The rain will help our lawns and gardens grow — even though it can be annoying to get evening activities in sometimes. Here’s the good news, the next few days look to stay dry.

High pressure looks to win out and keep any showers to the south of Central PA, which means a pleasant and cooler stretch from Tuesday through Thursday. The one exception may come overnight Wednesday as a weak front sags southward across Pennsylvania. A few, light but gusty showers could develop Wednesday night but quickly exit before daybreak on Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday should feature spectacular weather during the day, with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. The next front approaches from the west by the weekend, spreading in showers late Friday with a better chance for rain Saturday. Warm air will make a comeback with the rain this time as highs soar into the 60s and 70s with this system. The weekend looks split again, with Sunday drying out, but turning cooler and breezy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara