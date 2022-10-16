TODAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Dry. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry. A Few Stray Showers. Lo 50.

MONDAY: A Stray AM Light Shower, PM Clearing & Windy. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

The start of our weekend was spectacular with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s! Skies remained clear overnight, but now some additional clouds are moving in ahead of a cold front. Today may not feature the full sunshine and blue sky that yesterday did, but we can still expect a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s and possibly low 70s. Some forecast models do show an opening in the clouds for the afternoon before more clouds roll in tonight.

This next cold front for tonight and tomorrow does not bring much moisture. It is appearing likely that most areas will not see much rain. But this front does promise cooler weather and more wind. Monday morning’s clouds will clear heading into the afternoon, and the wind will accompany the clearing. Look for west winds at 10-20 mph and temperatures only hitting the low 60s.

Cooler weather is then here Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures likely do not get out of the 50s during this cooler pattern, and morning temperatures will be in the 30s meaning frost and freezes are possible for many locations. After this trough of colder air passes through there are signs of warmer air returning by Friday and next weekend. At this time we do not see much rain in the outlook through next weekend.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso